Assam's first Institute of Wildlife Health and Research will come up at Dinjan: CM

Guwahati, May 30 (PTI) Assam's first Institute of Wildlife Health and Research will come up at Dinjan in Dibrugarh district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

The institute, being set up at a cost of Rs 250 crore, will be spread over 120 bighas, the CM said.

''Where Science meets Conservation. Assam's first Institute of Wildlife Health and Research is coming up at Dinjan at a cost of Rs 250 crore'', Sarma posted on X.

This initiative will protect our biodiversity with cutting-edge diagnostics, forensics and policy support, he added.

The institute's foundation stone was laid in February 2021 by former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to help preserve the state's rich biodiversity and to facilitate scientists and researchers from different parts of the country and the world to conduct research and study.

The institute will also cater to wildlife crisis management and translocation, wildlife informatics, public policy and cooperation.