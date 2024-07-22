Assam's flood situation improves as number of affected dips to 95,000

Guwahati: Assam's flood situation further improved as the number of affected people came down to 95,000 in 11 districts of the state, an official bulletin said.

The death toll in this year's deluge stood at 98, while the total number of lives lost due to floods, landslides, storms and lightning strokes was 113.

The affected people are from 345 villages in 21 revenue circles, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin.

The affected districts were Morigaon, Kamrup, Dhemaji, Kamrup Metropolitan, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Golaghat, Goalpara, Jorhat and Cachar.

Nagaon was the worst-affected district with 70,280 affected, followed by Golaghat (12,321) and Cachar (6,773).

As of Saturday, the number of affected people was 1.30 lakh in 10 districts.

Floodwaters also inundated croplands over 6,467.5 hectares. A total of 6,311 people have taken shelter in 35 relief camps.

Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark in Dhubri while in the other affected districts it was receding and was flowing below the danger mark, the bulletin added.

The state has so far faced two waves of flood, affecting all the 35 districts of the state with the first wave from May 28 to June 13 while the ongoing second wave began on June 16.