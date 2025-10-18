Assam's Golaghat lauded for tribal development

Guwahati, Oct 18 (PTI) Assam's Golaghat has been recognised by the Centre as among the top-performing districts in the country in tribal well-being and development, the chief minister's office (CMO) said here on Saturday.

The efforts in the district in this field were recognised during the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan 2025 national conclave on Friday.

"Golaghat district brings pride to Assam, being honoured among the best-performing districts in the country at the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan 2025 national ceremony in New Delhi -- a recognition of its remarkable efforts in advancing tribal excellence and inclusive development," the CMO said in a post on X.

It extended congratulations to all officials, employees, district coordinators, trainers, block-level trainers, village coordinators, Aadi Saathis, Aadi Sahayogis, and to the people of the district for the success.

The certificate of recognition was presented at the national conclave on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan 2025, commemorating Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, in New Delhi under the aegis of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. PTI SSG SSG ACD