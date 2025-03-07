Assam's gross agricultural land declines slightly, irrigated areas increase: Minister

Guwahati, Mar 7 (PTI) Gross agricultural land in Assam has decreased marginally in the last nine years since 2015-16, while irrigated land has increased, Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal said in the Assembly on Friday.

Replying to a question by Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, Singhal said, "The gross agricultural land in the state was 35.09 lakh hectares in 2015-16, which has decreased to 34.94 lakh hectares in 2024-25." He added, "The net agricultural land has gone up marginally from 28.01 lakh hectares to 28.62 lakh hectares during the same period." "The net irrigated land and gross irrigated land were 3.25 lakh hectares and 4.55 lakh hectares, respectively, in 2015-16, which constituted 11.60 per cent of total agricultural land in the state," the minister said.

In 2024-25, the net irrigated land and gross irrigated land was 6.95 lakh hectares and 8.80 lakh hectares, respectively, constituting 24.28 per cent of total agricultural land, he added.

Singhal said the data for 2015-16 was from the Statistical Handbook, 2017, and irrigation department, while the figures for 2024-25 were based on the department’s data. PTI SSG SSG MNB