Assam's HSLC results declared in only 37 days, 63.98% of examinees pass: CM

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), conducting the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations for the first time this year, declared its results within just 37 days on Friday with an overall pass percentage of 63.98 per cent, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In previous years, the class 10 state board exams were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

In September 2024, the state government formed the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) by merging the SEBA and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.

''In a landmark achievement, ASSEB successfully conducted the HSLC 2025 examination—its first ever—between 15 February and 3 March 2025, and declared results within just 37 days on 11 April 2025,'' the chief minister posted on X.

This swift and efficient result declaration marks a significant departure from past practices, setting a new benchmark for transparency and accountability in Assam’s school examination system, he said.

The examination and the declaration of results within such a short time is ''a milestone in governance and timeliness'' and a ''bold shift towards concept-based evaluation'', Sarma said.

A total of 4,22,737 students, including 2,34,985 female and 1,87,752 male candidates appeared for the examinations with the pass percentage being 61.09 and 67.59 respectively.

Altogether 89,041 students secured first division, 1,35,588 second and 45,862 third division.

''This year’s exam marked a pedagogical shift as the entire question paper format was redesigned, focusing on knowledge and concept-based assessment—a break from the rote-learning style seen during SEBA days. Despite this major academic reform, the overall pass percentage was 63.98 per cent, a testament to the adaptability and potential of Assam’s students and teachers under the new system,'' the chief minister said.

The results are also a reflection of social inclusion with empowered marginalised communities excelling, he said.

Students from Scheduled Tribes (Plains), with a 71.32 per cent pas percentage, outperformed general category students at 63.45 per cent by a significant margin.

''This reflects the positive outcomes of focused educational support and the increasing academic confidence among tribal communities'', Sarma said.

Scheduled Tribe (Hills) students with 65.86 pass per cent also outperformed the general category and this is ''noteworthy considering the historical challenges faced in hill districts with accessibility, resources, and infrastructure,'' the CM said.

The pass per cent of More Other Backward Classes (MOBC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) is 70.78 per cent and 69.64 per cent respectively and these 'figures suggest that targeted state welfare measures, scholarship schemes, and academic support structures are yielding measurable success'.

''Traditionally among the most educationally disadvantaged, Tea Tribe students achieved a pass rate of 51.89 per cent, crossing the crucial 50 per cent threshold for the first time. This is a significant social milestone and reflects rising aspirations and outreach efforts in tea garden region'', Sarma said.

Amishi Saikia and Anirban Borgohain of Jorhat's Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School secured the first and third positions with 98.5 and 98.17 per cent marks, while Saptarswa Bordoloi of Guwahati's Assam Jatiya Bidyalay scored 98.33 per cent.

The 2025 HSLC results under the newly established ASSEB not only delivered administrative efficiency and academic reform but also marked a resounding success in inclusion and equity, the CM said.

''The performance of ST, OBC, and Tea Tribe students is an indicator of rising social mobility. The shift to conceptual and analytical learning represents Assam’s ambition to align its education system with national standards and 21st-century learning goals'', Sarma said.

''This is more than an exam result—it is a renewed vision for educational empowerment and social justice in Assam'', he added.