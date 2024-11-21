Assam's Karimganj district renamed as Sribhumi

Guwahati, Nov 21 (PTI) The Assam government on Thursday changed the name of Karimganj district in the Barak Valley to Sribhumi, according to an official notification.

The district headquarters Karimganj town has also been renamed Sribhumi town.

"The Governor of Assam is pleased to rename the Karimganj district as Sribhumi district and Karimganj town as Sribhumi town," General Administration Department Principal Secretary Mukesh Chandra Sahu said in the notification.

The changes will be applicable with immediate effect, it said.

The Assam cabinet had on Tuesday decided to rename Karimganj district to Sribhumi.

"Over 100 years ago, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore had described modern-day Karimganj district in Assam as Sribhumi - the land of Maa Lakshmi. Today, the Assam cabinet has fulfilled this long-standing demand of our people," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said after the cabinet meeting.

The decision to rename the district will reflect the expectations and aspirations of the people of the district, he had said.

"We will continue to change the names that do not have any dictionary reference or any other historical evidence. We have been doing this for a long time and it is a continuous process," Sarma said.

Renaming the district will give it a distinct identity, justifying its rich cultural heritage, the CM had added. PTI TR RBT