Assam's longest-serving MLA resigns from assembly after being elected to Lok Sabha

Guwahati, Jun 14 (PTI) Assam's longest-serving legislator Phani Bhusan Choudhury of the AGP resigned from the assembly on Friday, following his election to the Lok Sabha.

Choudhury, who won the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat, handed over his resignation letter to Speaker Biswajit Daimary, flanked by senior AGP leaders, including party chief Atul Bora and Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya.

He had been representing the Bongaigaon assembly segment continuously since 1985 and was a minister during the second AGP government from 1996 to 2001. He was also a minister in the BJP-led government from 2016 to 2021.

He tasted victory in the Lok Sabha elections in his second attempt, having fought the 2014 polls unsuccessfully when AGP had no alliance with any other party.

Speaking to reporters, an emotional Choudhury expressed his gratitude to the people of Bongaigaon for their continued faith in him.

"I thank the people of Bongaigaon, whom I had considered my family and they too had reciprocated my feelings. I am forever indebted to those who have always supported me," said Choudhury, 72, famous for living a simple life, as tears rolled down his cheeks.

He said some of his dreams for Bongaigaon have remained unfulfilled, even as he hoped that as the MP of Barpeta, he would be able to do equal justice to all the assembly segments in his constituency.

Party president Bora, in a post on X, said the Barpeta constituency stands to benefit from Choudhury's experience.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Bongaigaon for their unwavering support of Choudhury over the last four decades, he said, “Now, the people of Barpeta LS Constituency have chosen him as their Member of Parliament. We are confident that Phani da's extensive experience will elevate the development of Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency to new heights." "We are confident that Phani da will be a strong advocate for Assam's interests in the Lok Sabha. We wish him all the best in his new endeavour," Bora added.

Choudhury is the first AGP leader to be elected to the Lok Sabha in the last 15 years, with the previous representative from the party in the Lower House of Parliament being Joseph Toppo in 2009.

The party had contested two seats in this Lok Sabha polls as part of the BJP-led alliance in the state.