Assam's Manas National Park lauded for tiger conservation efforts

Baksa (Assam), Jul 29 (PTI) Assam Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Saturday lauded the authorities of Manas National Park for tiger conservation efforts.

Tigers are an indicator of the overall wellbeing of the ecosystem and a healthy big cat population indicates healthy forests, clean air and clean water, the minister said at programme to mark the Global Tiger Day at Manas National Park in Baksa district under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Manas National Park could double its tiger population through consistent efforts and was awarded the Conservation Excellence Award in 2020 by the Global Tiger Forum, he said.

"It is a matter of great pride for BTR and Assam that Manas has doubled its tiger numbers from 28 in 2018 to 57 in 2022," Patowary said.

Urging local people to consider Manas National Park as their own, the minister asked them to contribute in the development efforts of the park.

He also highlighted various steps taken by the Assam government and BTR to develop amenities and facilities for tourists in the park.

"As more tourists are visiting Kaziranga and Manas National Parks every year, local communities would be greatly benefited economically," he said.

He also called upon people to help in improving forest cover in the state by planting commercial trees in their own plots.

The forest department nurseries would provide commercial tree saplings free to public for that purpose, he added.

The minister said the state government was committed to increasing forest cover by two per cent.

Assam has a tiger population of over 200 (till 2021) in its four tiger reserves of Kaziranga, Manas, Orang and Nameri with Kaziranga having the highest of 121 big cats.

It was decided at the St. Petersburg conference on tiger conservation held in Russia in 2010 to celebrate July 29 each year as Global Tiger Day to raise awareness about the species and its conservation. PTI DG MNB