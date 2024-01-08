Assam’s North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council polls peaceful; 74 pc turnout recorded

Haflong (Assam), Jan 8 (PTI) More than 74 per cent of voter turnout was registered in Assam’s North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) election on Monday, officials said.

Advertisment

They said the polling process has been conducted peacefully, with no untoward incident reported.

Polling for 22 seats of the NCHAC began at 8 am, with around 74 per cent of 1,15,615 voters exercising their franchise.

The percentage of voter turnout is likely to rise, as figures from remote polling stations will take time to be compiled.

Advertisment

"We can expect the final voter turnout figure on Tuesday afternoon," an official said.

Votes will be counted on January 12.

Out of a total of 28 constituencies of the NCHAC spread across Dima Hasao district, six candidates of the BJP have won uncontested.

Advertisment

Voting was held at 231 polling stations, of which 15 have been marked as very sensitive, 36 as sensitive and 21 as comparatively safe.

Additionally, 16 polling stations have been categorised as exclusively for women.

The BJP is vying to retain power in the council, while opposition parties including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress have also fielded candidates. PTI TR COR SSG NN