Assam's Pobitora sanctuary to reopen on Oct 23

Morigaon (Assam), Oct 20 (PTI) The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam will reopen on Thursday after being shut for the monsoon season, officials said.

Ranger Pranjal Baruah said the infrastructure in the sanctuary, damaged during the monsoon season, has been repaired and renovated.

"We will reopen the sanctuary on October 23. With the onset of winter, it is expected to attract a large number of migratory birds, wooing both foreign and domestic tourists," he said.

From the first day itself, both jeep and elephant safaris will be available for the tourists, he added.

The sanctuary, located in Morigaon district and about 35 km from Guwahati, was declared in 1998, combining the Pobitora Reserve Forest and Raja Mayang Hill Reserve Forest.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, spread across an area of 38.81 sq km, harbours the world's highest density of one-horned rhinoceros. The habitat comprises Assam alluvial grasslands, hilly forests and wetlands.

It houses 107 (as per the 2022 census) Great Indian One-Horned Rhinoceros. It also has other wildlife like 22 species of mammals, 27 species of reptiles, nine species of amphibians, 41 species of fish and 375 species of birds, according to the official website.

Apart from rhinos, other mammals found are leopard, fishing cat, jungle cat, feral buffalo, wild boar, Chinese pangolin and different types of deer.