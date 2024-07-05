Assam's 'Shiksha Setu' portal chosen for National eGovernance Award: CM

Guwahati, Jul 5 (PTI) Assam government's 'Shiksha Setu' portal, a comprehensive digital platform with information on schools, staffers and students, has been selected for the National eGovernance Award 2024, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

"Proud to announce that Shiksha Setu has been honoured with the prestigious National eGovernance Award 2024. This monumental recognition highlights our dedication to revolutionising education through cutting-edge technology," Sarma posted on X.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the award will be conferred during the 27th National Conference on eGovernance on August 8-9 in Mumbai.

The National Awards for e-Governance are given by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances of the Centre.

The Shiksha Setu app has been designed to serve as a single source of information for day-to-day administrative operations, and enable the department to make timely and data-driven decisions for the optimisation of resources and improve overall performance.

However, the application has been a bone of contention between the teaching community and the department, with the CM announcing earlier this week that a three-member committee has been set up to examine the app and the problems being faced by the teachers in registering their attendance in it.

The teaching community has alleged that the app has many glitches and it is an uphill task to record their attendance in it while the education minister asserted that there is no discrepancy in it. PTI SSG SSG ACD