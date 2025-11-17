Assam's tea, handloom and cane items drawing crowds at trade fare

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Premium Assam tea, finely crafted bamboo and cane items, and a variety of handloom and handicraft offerings are drawing crowds at the Assam Pavilion during the ongoing 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam here.

Featuring 41 MSME stalls, innovative startups, and an extensive range of One District One Product (ODOP) displays, the pavilion showcased Assam's diverse craftsmanship and growing industrial landscape, a release issued by the Assam government said.

The Assam Pavilion emerged as one of the standout attractions at the IITF 2025, captivating visitors with a vibrant blend of economic potential and cultural heritage under the national theme 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat', the release said.

Visitors were particularly drawn to the state's signature products such as premium Assam tea, finely crafted bamboo and cane items, agarwood products, and a variety of handloom and handicraft offerings.

The pavilion also highlighted the state’s expanding agro-based industries through an array of food processing products.

Beyond commerce, the pavilion offered an immersive cultural experience. Exhibits spotlighted Assam's UNESCO world heritage sites, including 'Charaideo Maidam' and Kaziranga National Park.

Live performances of traditional dances, most notably the lively Bihu and the graceful Bagarumba, added to the pavilion's appeal.

"Through a harmonious presentation of tradition and modernity, the Department of Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise, government of Assam, positioned the state as a hub of creativity, resilience, and economic promise, said Umesh Kumar, Director of Assam Pavilion. PTI ACB AMJ AMJ