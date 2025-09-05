Assam's Tezpur University signs MoU with Far Eastern Federal University of Russia

Guwahati, Sep 5 (PTI) Assam’s Tezpur University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) of Russia to explore research work and other related areas of mutual interest.

The agreement, effective for a period of five years, was inked on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Vladivostok, an official release said.

FEFU, a prestigious public university located in Vladivostok was established in 1899 and is one of Russia's leading educational institutions, offering a wide range of programmes – medicine, engineering, humanities and natural sciences – it said.

The MoU calls for various areas of activities that include establishing joint dual degree educational programs in the field of construction and civil engineering, intention to implement research work on construction, civil engineering, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The partnership will also open other activities like field trips, exchange of students and faculty members, joint research projects, conferences and cultural programmes, the release said.

Such a collaboration would broaden the horizons of students of Tezpur University, its Vice Chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh said.

He hoped that the exposure to two distinct educational ecosystems, research cultures, and societal needs would make students more agile in responding to complex global problems. PTI DG RBT