Assault case: Delhi court to decide on charge against BJP MP Yogender Chandolia on May 3

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on May 3 its order on whether or not to frame charges against BJP MP Yogender Chandolia in a case of assaulting public official in the capital in 2020.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal on Tuesday reserved order on framing of various charges, including those for obstructing public servant in the discharge of his duties, assaulting public servant, and wrongful restrain.

The judge reserved the order after hearing arguments on charge from the counsel appearing for the state and the accused.

Chandolia was granted bail in the case on January 8 after he appeared before the court following summons issued by the court.