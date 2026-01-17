'Assault on democracy': Gehlot alleges 1,300 fake objections in Alwar draft voter roll

Jaipur, January 17 (PTI) Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged large-scale irregularities in the electoral roll revision process in the Ramgarh Assembly constituency in Alwar district, claiming 1,383 "fake objections" were filed in a single day by a BJP election agent.

He accused the administration and the Election Commission of failing to prevent what he termed a "serious assault on democracy".

In a post on X, Gehlot claimed that 1,383 "fake objections" were filed in a single day in the name of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth-level agent (BLA) in Ramgarh, alleging that the BLA later denied the signatures attributed to him.

"This incident is direct evidence of the level to which democracy is being undermined in Rajasthan. This is not just 'vote theft' but a well-planned conspiracy to rob the public mandate through forged documents," Gehlot said.

He alleged that similar attempts were made across the state but were exposed in time.

Gehlot said the role of the administration and the Election Commission was under "serious question" and asserted that it was the responsibility of the state's Chief Electoral Officer, Naveen Mahajan, to ensure that such illegal activities do not take place.

The former chief minister demanded immediate registration of criminal cases against those involved in the alleged forgery, as well as against officials who remained "mute spectators", and called for strict legal action.

Gehlot also appealed to the district election officer (collector) and the electoral registration officer (sub-divisional officer) to act without pressure, maintain the sanctity of the electoral process and ensure impartiality.

"The people are watching everything, and the murder of democracy will not be tolerated," he said. PTI AG APL APL