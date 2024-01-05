Calls for President's Rule in Bengal intensify after attack on ED officers

Kolkata: Grievously injured in an attack by loyalists of a TMC leader during a raid in West Bengal, Friday's assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers has ignited a political fury, prompting the opposition to demand President's Rule, while Governor CV Ananda Bose stressed that the state government's duty is to quell "barbarism," asserting that Bengal is not a banana republic.

While the BJP termed the attack on the central agency sleuths investigating the ration distribution scam as "a direct assault on the federal structure", the Congress demanded President's Rule, and the ruling TMC refuted the charges and accused the ED officials of inciting locals.

The governor, while signaling his intent to explore constitutional options and take appropriate action, urged police to abandon their "ostrich-like attitude" of pretending not to see lawlessness around.

The incident occurred when ED officers raided the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan regarding investigation of a ration distribution scam, where they faced attacks from his supporters, resulting in substantial damage to both officers and their vehicles.

Sajahan is considered to be a close aide of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who was arrested last year in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

This ED raid was a crucial aspect of the agency's ongoing probe into the scam.

The tense situation reached a boiling point as a large number of TMC loyalists assaulted ED officials and personnel of central forces during the raid, forcing the officers to abandon their damaged vehicles and seek refuge in auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers.

At least two officers sustained serious injuries, necessitating hospitalisation.

Even CAPF troopers accompanying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were not spared by the rampaging mob.

"This kind of attack is unprecedented. We have sent a report on Sheikh Sajahan to our Delhi office," an ED officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, police detained 10 persons for their alleged involvement in the assault on ED officers, an official said.

The episode drew sharp criticism from the governor, who slammed the state government's "ostrich-like attitude" for its inability to contain the turmoil in Sandeshkhali.

The Raj Bhavan occupant, with whom the TMC dispensation shares a torrid relationship on a host of issues, said a civilised government must stop "barbarism and vandalism in a democracy".

"The ghastly incident in Sandeshkhali is alarming and deplorable. It's the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. As a governor, I will explore all my constitutional options for appropriate action in the appropriate manner," Bose said in a voice message released from the Raj Bhavan.

He also asserted that West Bengal is not a "banana republic," and "Jungle Raj and gunda raj will work in a fool's paradise".

"The government may better open its eyes and see the reality and act effectively or face the consequences. The ostrich-like attitude of the police pretending not to see the lawlessness around should go," Bose said in an audio statement.

The incident triggered a political storm in West Bengal, with opposition parties criticising the deteriorating law and order situation.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik emphasized the failure of respective state governments to provide adequate security to central agency officers, stating, "The attack on the officers of the central agency is an attack on the federal structure of the state." He said the Centre is taking serious note of the incident and its commitment to investigating why similar events persistently occur in West Bengal.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting for an immediate National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the incident and demanding imposition of President's Rule in the state.

Majumdar also requested deployment of central paramilitary forces to safeguard the integrity of investigative procedures.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari asserted that the TMC schemed to provoke the central forces into opening fire, intending to generate an issue and disrupt the ongoing investigation.

"The TMC orchestrated a plan to create a scenario wherein the central forces would be compelled to resorting to gunfire. Subsequently, the TMC aimed to manipulate the circumstances to hinder the central agency's investigation into other scams. I thank the central forces for exhibiting restraint amidst such challenging circumstances," he added.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury echoed similar sentiments and said there is a complete lawless in Bengal.

"Under the TMC rule, law and order ceased to exist in West Bengal. We demand President's Rule should be immediately imposed," he said.

In response, senior TMC minister Shashi Panja charged the central agency officials with inciting locals leading to the situation.

"Union minister Nisith Pramanik spoke about the attack on the federal structure. The withholding of the state's dues in a real sense is an attack on the federal structure," she said.

The senior TMC leader also criticised the governor for his "biased" statements and "dared" the opposition to implement President's Rule and topple a democratically elected government.

"The central agency went for a raid without informing police or the state government. Is this an example of following the norms of federal structure," she said.

TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh criticised both the Congress and the BJP, contending that the law and order situation in West Bengal is far superior than other states.

"The governor instead of looking into the entire incident impartially is jumping to conclusions. He should stop acting like a BJP leader," he said.

Media persons from news channels, who went to Sandeskhali to cover the ED raids, were also assaulted and their vehicles ransacked.