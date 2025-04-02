'Assault on freedom of speech': CPI(M) MP on 'L2:Empuraan' row

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Wednesday raised the issue of Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan undergoing significant changes after the theatrical release, reportedly due to threats, and alleged that this is an assault on freedom of speech and expression.

Bringing up the issue during Zero Hour, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Unfortunate incidents are happening in this country. There is an assault on freedom of speech and expression which is enshrined in Indian Constitution." "I would just say that a movie which was censored and released in the theatre was asked to go back to Censor Board again, and there have been 24 cuts resorted to because of the threats," he added.

Brittas said even the movie's protagonists were depicted as "anti-national".

"If this is a situation in this country, I am fearing that the freedom of speech and expression which is granted to people would be in peril," the MP said.

Brittas emphasised that freedom of speech and expression is "sacrosanct".

"Our country is fast becoming a paradise of wounded people. Anyone and everyone is getting wounded," he said.

George Kurien, Minister of State for Minority Affairs, said the film is against the Christian faith and alleged that communists want to "insult every religion" in India.