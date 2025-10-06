Assault on judiciary, Constitution: Oppn parties condemn attack on CJI

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Leaders of opposition parties condemned an attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Monday, saying it is an assault on the Constitution and it shows how hate and fanaticism have engulfed the society.

The Congress, CPI, CPI(M), NCP-SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK and other parties were unanimous in condemning the attack on the CJI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Justice Gavai and said the attack on him has angered every Indian. "There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable," Modi said, appreciating the calm displayed by the CJI.

The Congress, however, slammed the prime minister earlier, questioning his silence hours after the incident, which it said was shameful.

The opposition party also termed the incident a shocking breach of decorum and a dangerous new low in India's democratic history, claiming it to be an assault on the judiciary and the Constitution.

In a shocking breach of decorum, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at the CJI during court proceedings, but was stopped by alert security personnel.

Police sources said a note, containing the slogan "Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma), was found from the lawyer's possession. The Bar Council of India has suspended his licence with immediate effect.

Despite the disconcerting act, the CJI remained unfazed and continued with the hearings. "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," he said.

Terming it an open assault on the very foundation of justice and the rule of law, the Congress said this is not merely an attack on one individual.

"It is the outcome of a sustained campaign to undermine institutions, intimidate voices of integrity, and erode public faith in the judiciary," it said in a post on X.

The Congress said the attack reflected a "culture of impunity and hatred that has been encouraged by those in power".

In a statement, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said it was not just an attack on the CJI but on the Constitution.

"No words are adequate to condemn the attack on the Honourable Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court itself. It is an assault not just on him but on our Constitution as well. Chief Justice Gavai has been very gracious but the nation must stand in solidarity with him unitedly with a deep sense of anguish and outrage," she said.

In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the attack was an assault on the dignity of the judiciary and the spirit of the Constitution.

"Such hatred has no place in our nation and must be condemned," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said an attempt to attack the CJI is unprecedented, shameful and abhorrent. It is an attack on the dignity of the country's judiciary and the rule of law, he said.

"Such a mindless act shows how hate, fanaticism and bigotry has engulfed our society in the past decade," Kharge said.

Congress leader K C Venugopal said the hatred and divisiveness propagated by the ruling BJP is responsible for this incident. His party colleague, Pawan Khera, said the CJI was attacked in broad daylight in court, but not a single reaction had come from the country's prime minister or home minister.

"Otherwise, the Prime Minister tweets even when a player gets a scratch on their finger. Does this silence indicate his tacit approval of the attack?" Khera asked in a post on X, before Modi spoke out on the incident.

The BJP strongly condemned the attempted attack on CJI Gavai and said such anti-social acts have no place in a democratic society governed by the Constitution.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the incident has hurt every Indian and such conduct is utterly condemnable in terms of the country's constitutional, social and cultural traditions.

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati described the incident as shameful.

In a post on X, she said, "The attempt to behave indecently with the Chief Justice of India, Shri B R Gavai, during a court hearing today is extremely unfortunate, and no amount of condemnation of this shameful incident would be enough." Condemning the attack, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said this "shameful act" deserves the strongest condemnation.

"The reason revealed by the attacker for his act shows how deeply the oppressive and hierarchical mindset still lingers in our society," he said in a post on X.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too condemned the act, describing it as a "reflection of the hatred" spread by the Sangh Parivar.

Terming the incident "alarming", Vijayan said dismissing it as an individual act would be ignoring the growing climate of intolerance.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar said the incident was not just an assault on the judiciary, but a grave insult to the Constitution and the country.

Expressing concern over a growing tendency to undermine constitutional institutions, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "The poison being spread in our country now refuses to respect even the highest constitutional institutions. This is a warning bell for the nation." Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the unprovoked attack on the CJI is condemnable and shameful.

Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said, "The uncivilised behaviour of a member of the Supreme Court Bar must be publicly condemned by one and all since it is affront to the majesty of the court." "The silence of the PM, the Home Minister and the Law Minister is to say the least surprising," the former law minister said in a post on X, before Modi spoke out on the incident.

Condemning the incident, Left parties demanded immediate action against the lawyer who tried to hurl a shoe at the CJI.

The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) called the incident "yet another example of the Manuvadi and communal venom injected into society by Hindutva communal forces".

"It is highly shocking and deplorable that a shoe was thrown at CJI Gavai in an open courtroom, accompanied by slogans shouted in support of Sanatan Dharma," the CPI(M) said.

CPI general secretary D Raja called the incident a direct assault on the judiciary.

"This is a direct assault on the dignity of the judiciary," he said in a post on X.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav condemned the "arrogance and insult" reflected in the Supreme Court shoe-throwing incident, describing the act as the product of ego-driven, domineering people whose contempt targets both the highest judicial authority and the most vulnerable sections of the society.