'Assault on judiciary, democratic values': NCP (SP) condemns bid to attack CJI Gavai

Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) The NCP (SP) on Tuesday held a protest in Thane city of Maharashtra to condemn a lawyer's attempt to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, calling the incident an "attack on the judiciary and democratic values".

The silent protest was organised under the leadership of party MLA Jitendra Awhad. Party members tied black ribbons around their arms and held copies of the Constitution.

On Monday, lawyer Rakesh Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court in New Delhi, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his licence with immediate effect.

Kishore approached the dais on a raised platform, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it towards the judges. Alert security personnel present inside the courtroom immediately intervened and foiled an apparent attack.

During the protest in Thane, NCP (SP) district unit president Manoj Pradhan said the Chief Justice holds the highest position in the judicial system.

"If he is not safe, then no citizen in the country can feel safe," he said.

The lawyer's act was not just an expression of dissent but an attack on the entire judicial process. It reflected deep-seated prejudice against members of backward communities, he said.

The silent protest concluded with a collective reading of the Preamble of the Constitution. PTI COR NP