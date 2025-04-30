Assault on Kashmiri vendors in U'khand very disturbing: Mirwaiz Farooq

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday said the assault on Kashmiri shawl vendors in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie after police refused to guarantee their safety was very disturbing.

"The physical and verbal assault on Kashmiri shawl vendors in Mussoorie, who had to flee when police refused to guarantee their safety, is very disturbing. After large-scale detentions, demolition of homes, and crackdowns inside Kashmir, ordinary citizens, students, and small traders outside of J-K are being attacked and forced to return," the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He was referring to incidents of harassment of Kashmiris working in other states, including Uttarakhand, in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack last week.

"Being themselves at the receiving end of all forms of violence and subsequent suffering for decades, Kashmiris' condemnation, empathy, and grief for the victims of the Pahalgam bloodbath is straight from the heart, yet they are being vilified and targeted," he said.

"I appeal to the people of India not to fall prey to hatred and media propaganda creating mistrust of Kashmiris, and reciprocate in ensuring their safety, as they have always done in times of crisis towards all visitors and tourists," he added.

The Mirwaiz said the "collective punishment" being meted out to Kashmiris both inside and outside Jammu and Kashmir is "unjust and inhuman".