Assault on professor: Cops record statements of former Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's son, daughter

Durg, Sep 26 (PTI) The son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was on Thursday questioned in connection with the assault on a government college professor, police said.

On July 19, Vinod Sharma, professor in a government college here, was thrashed by six persons while he was on his way home under Old Bhilai police station limits. He is still hospitalised, as per police.

The preliminary probe found a link to Chaitanya Baghel after which he was summoned to record his statement, Durg Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla said.

"Chaitanya Baghel was questioned for more than four hours at Old Bhilai police station. His mobile phone was seized and then he was allowed to go. As per the probe so far, nine persons were involved, five of whom have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the remaining four," Shukla informed.

Chaitanya Baghel was summoned on Wednesday after his alleged involvement in the assault case as well as facilitating the escape of the accused came to light, City Superintendent of Police (Chhavni) Harish Patil said.

"Further probe will be carried out based on his statement. His mobile phone will be sent to the cyber lab for forensic analysis. We questioned him on whether he was in touch with the accused politically or economically. He has submitted his reply," the CSP said.

Three of the key accused are absconding, while Chaitanya Baghel was allegedly in touch with accused Praveen Sharma, who has been spotted at events held by the Baghel family, he added.

The former CM's daughter was also questioned in the case and her statement was recorded on Wednesday, the CSP informed.