Assault, Rs 12 lakh robbery at energy plant in Beed: MCOCA invoked against four

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Four members of a gang allegedly involved in assaulting two watchmen of a private firm in Beed in Maharashtra and stealing property worth Rs 12.87 lakh were booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA ) on Friday, a police official said.

The assault and robbery had taken place on April 7 at a unit of Avaada Group in Vida village in Kej tehsil, some 390 kilometres from here, the official said.

"A group of 14 persons had assaulted watchmen Akash Jadhav (26) and Abhijeet Dunghav. The two were tied with bedsheets and then thrashed with sticks on the hands and legs. The accused then stole items worth Rs 12.87 lakh from the site. A probe led to the arrest of Baban Sardar Shinde (40), Dhanaji Kale (23), Mohan Hari Kale (30), and Lalasaheb Pawar (26), all residents of Beed and Dharashiv," he said.

"Beed police found the gang was involved in at least 11 cases of robbery, theft and serious body offences. Accordingly, Superintendent of Beed Navneet Kanwat sent a proposal of imposing MCOCA sections in the case against the accused. The proposal was cleared by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Range Inspector General Virendra Mishra on Friday," he said.

Six persons are wanted in the case, the official added. PTI DC BNM