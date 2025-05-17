Assaulted woman lawyer alleges false propaganda against her

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 (PTI) A woman lawyer, who had allegedly suffered brutal assault by her senior, accused the members of the Bar Association of cooking up baseless stories against her.

In an audio clip released by television channels, the female advocate, Shyamily, purportedly said that it has become clear now that her colleagues would not stand by her in this issue.

She could also be heard saying that the Kerala society stands up with her in this fight, and she has already received justice through the arrest of the senior lawyer.

The voice clip was reportedly posted by her in the WhatsApp group of the District Bar Association here on Friday evening.

"I am not blaming everyone in the bar association. But, some of them are cooking up baseless stories and propagating information they have no knowledge about," Shyamily could be heard saying in the audio.

The voice in the audio asks what wrong she committed in the assault incident.

"My evidence is on my face," she said, referring to the injuries on her face which she had allegedly suffered during the assault.

She also warns, in the audio, the bar association members that she would inform the media about the ongoing propaganda against her.

A discussion about the issue in the WhatsApp group and allegations raised by some of the members against her have reportedly prompted Shyamily to register her protest.

The Bar Association office bearers were unavailable for comment.

The junior woman lawyer was allegedly brutally assaulted by her senior advocate at his office near the district court in Vanchiyoor here on Tuesday, police said.

Shyamily had sought treatment at a hospital with severe facial injuries and later lodged a police complaint against the senior advocate, Beylin Das.

She has claimed that Das had beaten her once earlier when she was five months pregnant.

The accused has been arrested and booked under non-bailable sections. The Kerala Bar Council on Wednesday had said that Das, for now, has been barred from practising law. PTI LGK ADB