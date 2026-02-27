Assembly: 26000 out 50000 water supply schemes completed in Maharashtra, says minister

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil on Friday said the government has completed more than 26,000 of nearly 50,000 water supply schemes sanctioned across the state.Replying to the debate on the water supply department in the assembly, he said remaining schemes are at various stages of execution and the government has decided to prioritise projects that are close to completion.

"Nearly 50,000 schemes were sanctioned and over 26,000 have been completed so far. The rest are progressing at different levels. Projects with 75 per cent to 99 per cent completion will be given first priority for funds. Schemes that are 50 percent to 75 percent complete will be taken up next, while those below 25 percent progress will be reviewed," Patil said.

Patil acknowledged that some schemes faced technical and planning hurdles.

"In certain villages, the originally identified water sources did not yield adequate water, necessitating a change in source and revision of cost estimates. When water was not available at the planned source, we had to identify alternative sources. That led to revised estimates. But we cannot abandon villages midway," he said.

The minister said stricter monitoring at the gram sabha, taluka and district levels could have reduced errors.

He added that action, including suspension, has been taken against officials found responsible for lapses.

On funding concerns, Patil said the state government is not entirely dependent on the Centre and has released around Rs 4,000 crore as its share over the past two to two-and-a-half years.

He said the Centre has indicated temporary financial constraints but assured that funds would be released.

Patil moved supplementary demands of Rs 1,431 crore for the water supply and sanitation department and urged members to approve them to expedite ongoing schemes, particularly under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The government remains committed to completing pending projects and ensuring drinking water access to rural households across Maharashtra, he said.