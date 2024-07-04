Assembly by-polls: Himachal CM Sukhu targets Hoshiyar Singh

Shimla, Jul 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday lashed out at former Independent MLA Hoshiyar Singh, who is contesting the assembly by-election from Dehra seat on a BJP ticket, and said that pride of money has gone into his head.

Addressing a series of election meetings in the Dehra assembly constituency in support of Congress candidate and his Kamlesh Thakur, Sukhu, "Dehra is now becoming my constituency but due to the code of conduct, I cannot make any announcement but all the problems of Dehra would be resolved in future." The chief minister in a statement alleged that Hoshiyar Singh, who was entitled to Rs 2 crore every year under the MLA Local Area Development Fund, spent the money on his resort instead of investing the money for development of his constituency.

Maintaining that no Independent MLA resigns for no reason, Sukhu said that Hoshiyar Singh resigned under a deal with the BJP. He was contesting the elections again and he must explain his compulsion to resign, the chief minister said.

The by-elections for the three assembly seats of Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh will be held on July 10.

These seats fell vacant after three independent legislators voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held in February, resigned from the Vidhan Sabha and joined the saffron party.

Sukhu said the people taught a lesson to the Congress rebels, who revolted against the party and sided with the BJP and four out of six rebels were defeated, increasing the Congress strength in the House from 34 to 38.

The BJP hatched a conspiracy to topple the duly elected Congress government and managed the support of six Congress rebels and three Independents in the Rajya Sabha polls but its 'Operation Lotus" was defeated and the dream of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to become the chief minister again has been shattered, he said. PTI BPL AS AS