Assembly bypolls in 4 states: Over 50% polling till 5 pm

New Delhi: A voter turnout of over 50 per cent was recorded in the bypolls to 15 assembly seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand on Wednesday amid stray incidents of violence and complaints of irregularities against police officials and misuse of government machinery.

Acting on complaints by SP president Akhilesh Yadav against police officers checking voter cards and Aadhaar IDs, the Election Commission ordered suspension of five police personnel in Uttar Pradesh violating its guidelines on checking of voters and stopping them from casting votes.

Poll officials said nearly 50 per cent voters exercised their franchise by 5 pm in Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission's update at 5 pm showed the voter turnout at: Ghaziabad (33.30 per cent), Katehari (56.69 per cent), Khair (46.43 per cent), Kundarki (57.32 per cent), Karhal (53.92 per cent), Majhawan (50.41 per cent), Meerapur (57.02 per cent), Phulpur (43.43 per cent), Sisamau (49.03 per cent).

The SP claimed that in some places the police personnel were checking the IDs of people and deterring them from voting. The BJP also sought the intervention of the EC for checking identity of burqa-wearing women voters, claiming their IDs did not match with their faces.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Election Officer Navdeep Rinwa said five police personnel on poll duty have been suspended taking note of complaints - two each in Kanpur and Muzaffarnagar and one in Moradabad. An incident of stone pelting was reported in Kakroli village during voting for the Meerapur assembly bypoll following a confrontation between two groups.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said police promptly reached the spot and dispersed the crowd using "mild force".

SP candidate Sumbul Rana alleged that police were harassing voters in the name of checking their identification cards.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Mithlesh Pal claimed that she was informed about people from outside the constituency being called in for "bogus voting".

"These people have been accommodated in Madrasas and schools," she alleged.

Pal also claimed that bogus voting was being done by "women in burqa".

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav said, "All police officers who are checking voter cards and Aadhaar IDs should be immediately suspended on the basis of video evidence. Police have no right to check Aadhaar ID cards or identity cards."

माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय और निर्वाचन आयोग से अपील है कि अभी-अभी प्राप्त वीडियो साक्ष्यों के आधार पर तत्काल संज्ञान लेते हुए दंडात्मक कार्रवाई करें और निष्पक्ष चुनावी प्रक्रिया को भी सुनिश्चित करें। जो भी पुलिस अधिकारी वोटर कार्ड और आधार आईडी चेक कर रहे हैं, उन्हें वीडियो के आधार… pic.twitter.com/VHQ1aAcIjM — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 20, 2024

Countering the opposition party's claims, BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said the Samajwadi Party and its chief are scared of losing the bypolls.

"The SP has lost trust in the voters. That is why they have gathered external disruptive elements in the bypoll areas. According to several media reports, the faces of women wearing burqas are not matching with their identity cards," Shukla said.

In neighbouring Uttarakhand, a voter turnout of 56.78 per cent was recorded in the Kedarnath assembly bypoll till 5 pm.

The Kedarnath assembly seat in Rudraprayag district fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July.

In Punjab, a voter turnout of 59.67 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the bypolls to four assembly segments The Gidderbaha seat recorded 78.10 per cent polling, Dera Baba Nanak 59.80 per cent, Barnala 52.70 per cent and Chabbewal 48.01 per cent.

A minor clash took place between the AAP and Congress supporters at Dera Pathana village in the Dera Baba Nanak segment. Workers of both parties were also engaged in heated arguments.

Heavy police force was deputed at the site to diffuse the situation.

Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the husband of Congress nominee for the bypolls Jatinder Kaur, alleged that some "outsiders" thrashed a Congress party worker at the village on the behest of the AAP and also alleged inaction on the part of the police.

AAP nominee Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, who also reached the spot, rejected Randhawa's allegations as baseless.

In Kerala, polling in the Palakkad assembly by-election saw a turnout of 54.64 per cent.

Votes will be counted on November 23.