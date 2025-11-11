Assembly bypolls: Over 80 per cent turnout in Anta in Rajasthan, Mizoram's Dampa

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) High to moderate voting was recorded in the bypolls to eight assembly constituencies spread across six states and the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with Dampa in Mizoram and Anta in Rajasthan clocking a percentage of over 80.

Besides Dampa and Anta, the other seats that went to polls are Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Ghatshila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Nuapada in Odisha and Tarn Taran in Punjab.

While Dampa saw a turnout of 82.34 per cent, it was 80.32 per cent Anta, 79.41 per cent in Nuapada, 75.08 per cent in Nagrota, 74.63 per cent in Ghatshila, 60.95 per cent in Tarn Taran, 50.02 per cent in Budgam at the end of polling and 48.47 in Jubilee Hills.

The figures, however, are likely to increase as a number of voters were in queue even after the official voting hours. Votes will be counted on November 14. The results aren't likely to have any impact on the respective governments even though the contests have become a prestige issue for the parties.

Voting passed off peacefully in all the seats.

In Odisha, two poll officials were suspended for failing to maintain voting secrecy.

The Anta bypoll, which was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case, saw 15 candidates in the fray, with the contest primarily between BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress candidate and former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya.

A voter turnout of 82.34 per cent was recorded at the close of polling in the Dampa assembly by-election in Mizoram, seen as a key test for the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) ahead of next year's civic polls.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July.

In Nuapada seat, polling parties, along with EVMs, were airlifted by two IAF helicopters from the Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary area, identified as highly sensitive due to Maoist activity, to the district headquarters after voting ended.

There was a temporary disruption in voting at Mongarapali polling station on Khariar Road due to a technical glitch in the EVM, though it was rectified, an official said, adding three ballot units, three control units and one VVPAT were replaced.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

In Nagrota, BJP's Devyani Rana, daughter of former MLA Devender Singh Rana whose death necessitated the bypoll, is pitted against NC nominee and sitting District Development Council (DDC) member Shamim Begum and JKNPP president Harsh Dev Singh.

Nagrota has alternated between the BJP and the NC over the last five assembly elections since 1996.

Former Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren's death necessitated the bypoll in Ghatshila, where the main contest is between Somesh Chandra Soren of ruling JMM and BJP's Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren. Somesh Chandra is the son of Ramdas Soren.

In Tarn Taran, a voter turnout of 60.95 per cent was recorded till 5 pm. Polling came to an end at 6 pm but the turnout figure may increase once all the data pertaining to voting comes in.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

Despite the early morning chill, many voters, particularly elderly individuals and women, made their way to polling stations.

In Budgam, polling began amid chilly conditions as the valley witnessed sub-zero night temperatures at most places. The poll percentage of 50.02 was slightly lesser than the last year's assembly polls of 52.27 per cent.

The contest is seen as a litmus test of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's government and his party National Conference. The bypoll was necessitated after Abdullah vacated the seat following his election from the family bastion of Ganderbal as well in the last year's assembly polls.

Budgam has been a bastion of the NC with its candidates securing victory from the constituency since 1962, barring once in 1972 when the Congress candidate won from the seat.

The contest in Jubilee Hills, which is seen as a popularity test for Telangana's Congress government, was necessitated following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June. PTI TEAM ZMN