Assembly clears Mysuru Development Authority Bill

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 17 (PTI) The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday passed the Mysuru Development Authority Bill that seeks to replace the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

According to the bill, MDA will consist a Chairperson, a Commissioner who will be ex-officio member, a Finance Member, an engineer from Karnataka Engineering Service, a town planner, an architect, a deputy secretary rank officer from the Urban Development Department, two legislators from Karnataka, four members including a woman and an SC/ST community member, a representative each from the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, ESCOM and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation. PTI GMS ADB