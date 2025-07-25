Assembly elections in Assam may delay process of resolving border dispute: Meghalaya Dy CM

Shillong, Jul 25 (PTI) Meghalaya's Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong on Friday said the assembly elections in Assam, due next year, may delay the process of resolving the border dispute between the two states.

Speaking to reporters, he said the elections might affect the joint inspection of the remaining six areas of difference by the regional committees of the two states.

Tynsong, who heads the regional committee for Ri-Bhoi district, said the elections in Assam will keep political parties, legislators and ministers occupied, thereby affecting the scheduling of joint field visits to the disputed border areas.

"The assembly elections in Assam are due next year. We understand that preparations for the elections will keep everyone busy. That is one of the reasons why there may be delays in conducting the joint inspections," he said.

Meghalaya is awaiting confirmation from Assam on a mutually convenient date for the visits, he said.

"We have already requested Assam to communicate a date. Let us see. Once we get an indication from their end, we will proceed accordingly," he added.

The two neighbouring states had signed a Memorandum of Understanding in March 2022 to resolve disputes in six of the 12 areas along their 884-km-long border.

The second phase of border talks, focusing on the remaining six areas, has witnessed delays despite several rounds of discussion at official and political levels.

The six unresolved areas are Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Desh Doomreah, Block-I and Block-II, which have long been flashpoints of tension between the two states.

Some of these areas have seen violence in recent years, underscoring the urgency for resolution. PTI JOP SOM