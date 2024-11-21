Assembly of people prohibited near all counting centres in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Thursday issued an order prohibiting any assembly of people in 300-metre radius of all the 36 counting centres in the city.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly were held on Wednesday and votes will be counted on Saturday.

Mumbai comprises 36 assembly constituencies.

No person, other than an official engaged with the election process or public servant engaged in duty, shall loiter or form any assembly within 300 metres radius from any counting centre, a police official said.

The order is effective from 6 am on November 21 till midnight on November 24, the police said. PTI ZA GK