Assembly panel to probe irregularities in PDS fair price shops: Chhattisgarh minister

Raipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Food and Civil Supply Minister Dayaldas Baghel on Tuesday said a committee of the state Assembly will probe the alleged irregularities in fair price shops under Public Distribution System (PDS) that were unearthed during the previous Congress government.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters in the Assembly premises, the minister said irregularities were found in operation of these ration shops during the previous Bhupesh Baghel government (2018-23).

He said ration stocks worth Rs 216 crore were found short and now the matter will be investigated afresh by a committee of legislators.

During Question Hour in the Assembly earlier in the day, Dharamlal Kaushik, Ajay Chandrakar and Rajesh Munat (all BJP) raised the issue and demanded a probe into it.

Advertisment

Kaushik alleged large-scale irregularities were committed in PDS (during Congress rule) across the state and rice mafias siphoned off foodgrains meant for the poor.

The then-Food Minister (Amarjeet Bhagat in previous Congress government) had assured the Assembly (during the 2023 budget session) to submit a report on the alleged irregularities by March 24 last year after investigation, but the session was adjourned sine die a day earlier, he said.

Replying to him, minister Baghel said food inspectors/assistant food officers had conducted physical verification of the stock in 13,392 fair price shops in 2022-end and a report in this regard was submitted to the food and civil supply department between December 2022 and May 2023.

Advertisment

According to the report, ration worth Rs 216.08 crore, which included 44,240 tonne of rice worth Rs 192.65, was found short in 5,882 fair price shops, he said.

Licences of 227 fair price shops were suspended, 181 shops were ordered to shut and FIRs were registered against 24 operators of these outlets for alleged irregularities, the minister said.

BJP MLA Chandrakar asked whether action was also taken against government officials and employees to which the minister replied in the negative.

Advertisment

Subsequently, Chandrakar and Kaushik demanded a probe into the issue by a House committee.

To this, minister Baghel said the irregularities will definitely be probed.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brijmohan Agrawal said the government has agreed to a probe into the matter by a committee of legislators. PTI TKP RSY