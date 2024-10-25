Assembly poll code: Police arrest 4 people, seize firearms and liquor in Palghar district

Palghar, Oct 25 (PTI) Authorities have arrested four persons and seized firearms and liquor over three days in different operations in Palghar district amid heightened vigilance for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls and enforcement of the model code of conduct, police said on Friday.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Balasaheb Patil addressed the media and provided details on the operations carried out by police ahead of voting.

On October 23, police conducted a raid at Dhabadi Borpada and arrested a 65-year-old man, Navji Janya Hadal. They seized a 12-bore rifle, three live cartridges and five empty cartridges, among other items, from his possession, said Patil.

An FIR has been filed against him under the Arms Act at the Kasa police station, he said.

On October 24, police raided a bar located in the Chilhar Phata area and arrested two individuals -- both aged 18 and hailing from Uttar Pradesh -- and confiscated two country-made pistols and half a dozen live cartridges from their possession, said the SP.

An FIR has been registered against the duo at the Manor police station under the Arms Act.

In another operation on October 24, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) acted on a tip-off and raided a godown in the Vevji Nanapada area, where they arrested a 32-year-old man, Sashank Ashok Dhodi. Police seized 2,692.80 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), valued at Rs 27,19,680, from the premises, said Patil.

An FIR under the Prohibition Act has been registered against the accused at the Gholwad police station.

The Palghar district police have intensified their operations since the announcement of the assembly election schedule on October 15 and the implementation of the model code of conduct.

Between October 15 and 24, police have arrested 108 individuals and taken action in 102 cases under the Prohibition Act as part of measures to implement the poll code, said the SP.

During this period, they have seized a total of 7,179.25 litres of country-made and foreign liquor, valued at Rs 36,58,135, along with 14 vehicles worth Rs 34,32,700. Additionally, contraband worth Rs 4,83,000 has been seized under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA Act), he added.

The model code is a set of guidelines, issued by the Election Commission, for political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during elections concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct. PTI COR RSY