Assembly poll results prove days of appeasement, caste politics over: Amit Shah

New Delhi: As the BJP is set to form governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the results have proved that the days of appeasement and caste politics are over and that 'new India' votes on politics of performance.

In a series of tweets, he said the BJP's massive victory is the public's seal of approval on the welfare policies and good governance of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh showed that the BJP will form the government. While in Madhya Pradesh, the party retained power, in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, it has overthrown the Congress.

In Telangana, the Congress is set to form the government defeating the Bharath Rashtra Samithi.

"There is only one person in the hearts of the people, that is Modi. Today's election results have proved that the days of appeasement and caste politics are over. New India votes on Politics of Performance. I salute the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan for this immense support. Many congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on this grand victory of BJP," Shah wrote.

जनता के दिल में सिर्फ और सिर्फ मोदी जी हैं...



आज के चुनाव परिणामों ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि तुष्टीकरण और जाति में बाँटने की राजनीति के दिन समाप्त हो चुके हैं...नया भारत पॉलिटिक्स ऑफ परफॉरमेंस पर वोट देता है।



इस अपार समर्थन के लिए मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान की जनता को… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 3, 2023

He said the massive victory of Madhya Pradesh is the public's seal of approval on the welfare policies and good governance of the double engine government led by PM Modi.

मध्य प्रदेश की यह प्रचंड जीत श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व वाली डबल इंजन सरकार की कल्याणकारी नीतियों और सुशासन पर जनता की मुहर है।



प्रचंड बहुमत का आशीर्वाद देकर भाजपा को निरंतर सेवा का अवसर देने के लिए जनता का हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। इस जीत पर राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 3, 2023

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people for giving them the opportunity to continue serving the BJP by blessing them with an overwhelming majority. "Congratulations to National President Shri @JPNadda ji, Chief Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji, State President Shri @vdsharmabjp ji and all the workers of @BJP4MP on this victory," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the people of 'Veer bhoomi' Rajasthan, Shah congratulated them for blessing the BJP.

"This victory is the victory of the people's unwavering faith in the leadership of Modi. Many congratulations to National President Shri @JPNadda ji, State President Shri @cpjoshiBJP ji and all the workers of @BJP4Rajasthan for this wonderful victory," he said.

On the win in Chhattisgarh, the senior BJP leader said the tribal, poor and farmer sisters and brothers of the state have expressed their faith in Modi and blessed the BJP.

"I express my gratitude to the people of Chhattisgarh for this huge victory. Congratulations to all our workers of @BJP4CGState , National President Shri @JPNadda ji and State President Shri @ArunSao3 ji for this victory," he said.

Shah also expressed gratitude to the people of Telangana for their encouraging support and asserted that under Modi's leadership, the BJP will continue to work towards the development of the state.

Gratitude to Telangana people for encouraging support. Under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's leadership the BJP will continue to work towards the development of Telangana.



With people's support, we will certainly make Telangana a prosperous state. My heartfelt thanks to the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 3, 2023

"With people's support, we will certainly make Telangana a prosperous state. My heartfelt thanks to the Karyakartas of @BJP4Telangana and the State President Shri @kishanreddybjp Ji for their tireless efforts," he said.