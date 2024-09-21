Assembly poll results will pave way for realignment of political forces: Ashwani Kumar

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar on Saturday stressed the importance of the upcoming assembly polls, saying the results of these elections would pave the way for a realignment of political forces.

He said that with the 'one nation, one election' factor now looming large on the horizon, the BJP would try to enlist the requisite support in Parliament for seeing through several constitutional amendments necessary in this regard.

"For a variety of important political developments after the general elections, the upcoming state assembly elections have acquired a special significance," the former Congress leader said in a statement.

The results of the upcoming assembly elections, although driven by the political dynamics of each state, will reflect the general political mood of the nation, he said.

Elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, where the ruling dispensation is facing a tough challenge from the Congress-led INDIA bloc, are considered to be a barometer for the BJP's current standing among the people, he claimed.

In this regard, the BJP's performance in the Jammu region will be important, he said.

Kumar said the Congress had put its best foot forward in Haryana and, recognising a clear popular mood for change, the party successfully navigated through the pulls and pressures within it to "decisively entrust the party's campaign to popular leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was given a predominant say in the selection of party nominees".

The presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge himself, along with Hooda, at the election guarantees function was a clear indication that Hooda will be the party's choice for chief minister in case it comes to power in the state, he said.

While elections in Jammu and Kashmir are underway, Haryana goes to the polls on October 5. Assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra are set to take place later this year. PTI ASK SZM