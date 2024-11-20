Assembly polls: 101-year-old woman defies age, casts vote in Latur city

Latur, Nov 20 (PTI) In an inspiring display of commitment to democracy, a 101-year-old woman cast her vote on Wednesday in central Maharashtra's Latur city, proving age is no barrier to fulfilling one's public duty.

Arriving for voting with her family members in tow, the centenarian, Narmadabai Madanlal Toshniwal, exercised her franchise at booth No. 334 set up at Venkatesh Primary School in Solapur Galli in the city.

After fulfilling her democratic right, she emphasized on the importance of every single vote.

Toshniwal was brought to the polling centre in an autorickshaw by her grandson Mahesh Zanwar. PTI COR RSY