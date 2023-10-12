Assembly polls: All unauthorised liquor outlets will be shut in T'gana if BJP comes to power, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (PTI) Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the saffron party would close all unauthorised liquor outlets if it came to power in the state after the November 30 assembly polls, alleging that the poor were suffering due to unchecked sales of alcohol.

Speaking at an event here where former MLA Arepally Mohan and other leaders joined the BJP here, the Union Minister alleged that the ruling BRS was only keen on running government with the help of liquor sales showing scant regard for public health.

The state government is generating over Rs 40,000 crore annually through liquor sales, he claimed.

The BRS government is severely hurting public health by establishing 'belt shops' (unauthorized liquor outlets) in every nook and corner of the state, he alleged.

"... the BJP, after coming to power, would stand by the poor in villages and 'bastis' (residential localities) by abolishing 'belt shops' and ensure that there is not even a single 'belt shop'," he said.

"In the coming days, liquor sale should be streamlined in a phased-manner. There is nothing more important than people's health," he stressed.

Affirming that the Centre would also support the state government, he emphasized that a 'double engine government' needs to be formed in the state.

Recalling that Congress MLAs had switched over to BRS in the past, Reddy claimed that voting for the Congress meant voting for BRS and vice-versa.

"Voting for the two parties amounts to voting for AIMIM," he claimed.

AIMIM is "conspiring" to split the anti-BRS vote in the elections, he alleged.

However, he expressed confidence that the "Telangana society" would support the BJP. PTI SJR SJR ROH