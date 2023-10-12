Assembly polls: Cong seeks removal of Telangana DGP

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday alleged that some government officials in poll bound Telangana were being biased towards the ruling BRS and sought the removal of the state DGP.

Speaking at an event at the state Congress headquarters here, party's state unit chief Revanth Reddy recalled his comments that some officials were behaving like "BRS activists" and that the Congress would complain to the Election Commission seeking action against them.

The EC had on Wednesday removed some officials from their posts either keeping the complaint in view or as per its own information, but that is not enough, he said.

"I am appeal to election officials through the media. The DGP of this state is an IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh (cadre). Congress demands the immediate removal of the state DGP," he said.

He also named some other police officials who he alleged were working against the Congress and keeping a watch on party leaders.

Reddy, a Lok Sabha member, expressed confidence that Congress would come to power after the November 30 assembly polls and establish 'Indiramma rule (former PM Indira Gandhi)' in the state.

He asserted that the six poll 'guarantees' announced by the Congress would be implemented as soon as the party comes to power. PTI SJR SJR ROH