Assembly polls: Delhi govt declares public holiday on Feb 5

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on February 5, the day of voting for the assembly elections in the national capital.

The holiday will apply to all government and private sector offices across the city.

In a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena stated, "There will be a public holiday on February 5 for all government offices, local and autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, in view of the General Election to the Delhi Legislative Assembly." Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, with the votes to be counted on February 8. PTI SHB NB