Assembly polls: Delhi HC says no to plea against AAP minister nomination

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to hear a plea against the nomination of AAP candidate and Delhi minister Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat in the February 5 assembly elections.

Justice Subramonium Prasad observed the petition was not maintainable.

"How is this petition even maintainable in law? Either you challenge (his previous) election on whatever grounds … this is not maintainable,” said the court.

The plea was then withdrawn by the petitioner.

The petitioner, who lives in Sultan Puri, said Ahlawat contested previous elections by concealing and withholding certain facts from the authorities.

He alleged while contesting the 2013 polls, the AAP leader filed an affidavit before the election commission but did not disclose information about the criminal cases against him.

The plea said the leader also concealed information over his income or assets and the number of his children and wives.

It therefore sought a direction to the authorities to stop pensionary and other consequential benefits to Ahlawat as an MLA of Sultan Pur Majra and a Delhi government minister.

The Election Commission of India counsel opposed the plea saying it was premature as the elections were yet to be conducted.