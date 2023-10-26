Assembly polls: Denied a ticket, Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Kismat Lal Nand joins Ajit Jogi-founded JCC(J)

Raipur, Oct 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Kismat Lal Nand, who has not been given a ticket for the upcoming Assembly polls by the ruling party, has joined the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) founded by former chief minister late Ajit Jogi.

Advertisment

The JCC(J) has fielded Nand from Saraipali seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes. He will take on the Congress' Chaturi Nand.

Posting pictures of Kismat Lal Nand, JCC (J) state president and former MLA Amit Jog said on X, "Congress MLA from Saraipali Kismat Lal Nand ji today joined JCC (J) in the presence of party's national president and MLA Dr Renu Jogi." The Congress has been facing rebellion in the run up to the Assembly polls, which will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Congress MLA Anup Nag is contesting as an Independent from Antagarh seat, which president of the party's Mungeli district unit Sagar Singh Bais and chairperson of Mahasamund Nagar Palika Rashi Mahilang have quit and joined JCC (J).

Advertisment

JCC (J) on Wednesday fielded Mahilang from Mahasamund and Bais from Lormi seat.

The JCC(J) on Wednesday announced the names of Prabha Bela Markam, Dr Sarita Bhardwaj and Ravindra Dwivedi from Samri, Mungeli and Janjgir-Champa seats, respectively.

The JCC(J) has so far declared candidates for 33 out of 90 Assembly seats in the state.

Advertisment

The party, which has struggled since the death of its founder Amit Jogi in 2020, is fighting the 2023 polls alone. It had contested the 2018 polls in alliance with the Bhaujan Smaja Party, which has chosen to ally with GGP this time.

In the 2018 polls, which were swept by the Congress, the JCC(J) won five seats with a vote share of 7.6 per cent. It, however, lost Marwahi and Khairagarh in bypolls necessitated by the deaths of its MLAs Ajit Jogi and Devvrat Singh.

Its MLAs Dharmjeet Singh and Pramod Sharma were expelled later. Now, JCC(J) has just one MLA, Renu Jogi, who is the wife of founder Ajit Jogi. PTI TKP BNM BNM