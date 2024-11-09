Assembly polls: Digital flip book gives election-related info on Thane constituencies

Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) The District Information Office in Maharashtra's Thane has come out with a digital flip-book which will serve as a comprehensive reference tool for media personnel and citizens for the November 20 assembly elections.

The flip-book, titled 'Assembly General Election 2024 Backgrounder', was unveiled by Collector and District Election Officer Ashok Shingare at his office on Friday.

The flip-book provides historical and candidate-wise voting statistics for various constituencies in Thane, covering elections from 1962 to 2019. Thane District Information Officer Shivaji Sanap headed the project.

"This digital booklet is a valuable resource for understanding the district's electoral history and is a significant step towards eco-friendly dissemination of information," Shingare said.

The flip-book, titled "Vidhan Sabha General Election 2024 Preliminaries" is available online at https://tinyurl.com/yhzac932 and https://tinyurl.com/42j6f7js. PTI COR NP