Assembly polls: EC to meet home secretary to review J-K security situation

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Election Commission will hold a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

The EC had reviewed the poll preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had emphasised that the poll authority is committed to holding assembly elections in the Union Territory at the earliest.

No outside or internal forces can derail the electoral process, Kumar had asserted. PTI NAB RHL