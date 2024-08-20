Assembly polls: Haryana seeks over 200 companies of central forces

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) Haryana has sought over 200 more companies of the central forces to ensure conduct of free, fair and peaceful polling as the election for all 90 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 1.

Addressing a news conference here, Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said the state has demanded 225 companies of the central forces, of which 70 have been already allotted.

The Election Commission had earlier on Friday announced that polls to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 1 and the results would be declared on October 4. With the announcement of polls, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the state.

Agarwal said the state has over 2.03 crore voters.

Among the general electors, 1,07,14,565 are males, 95,03,407 are females while 455 are transgender voters.

Among the service voters, 1,04,456 are males and 4,748 are females.

The voters aged 85 above are 2,42,818 while 9,554 are aged above 100.

The voters falling in the 18-19 years group are 4,82,896 while over 40 lakh fall in the 20-20 age group.

Agarwal said the notification for the polls will be issued on September 5 and September 12 will be last date of filing the nominations.

The last date of scrutiny of nominations is September 13 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be September 16. PTI SUN AS AS