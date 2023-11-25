Rajasthan polls: Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya confident of victory, says general voters with him

Jaipur: Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya on Saturday expressed confidence about his victory in the assembly elections, saying the general voters were with him.

"I can say that the general voters in my Bagidora constituency are with me. No one can stop my victory,” Malviya told PTI.

Bagidora is in Banswara district. The minister, who is contesting as a Congress candidate, offered prayers at a Hanuman temple before casting his vote.

Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan began at 7 am Saturday. Elections in Karanpur in Sriganganagar have been postponed due to the demise of the Congress candidate.