Assembly polls: Thane civic body to launch cleanliness drive to give 'pleasant' voting process

Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) In a bid to ensure a cleaner surrounding on the day of Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to carry out a cleanliness drive across all polling stations in the city.

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao gave the instructions to the civic staff. The directions include focusing on cleaning immediate surroundings of polling stations, nearby public toilets, roads, footpaths, squares and dividers, a corporation official said.

The solid waste management department and ward committees will lead the drive in a phased manner from November 16 to 18 between 7 am and 11 am every day. This is aimed at providing a smooth and pleasant voting process, he said.

Deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners have been instructed to collaborate with returning officers to ensure the campaign's success.

In addition to the cleanliness drive, the TMC has launched a voter awareness campaign titled 'I Will Vote', urging citizens to actively participate in the democratic process. PTI COR NP