Assembly privileges committee meeting on Aug 6 over scuffle at Vidhan Bhawan

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra assembly's privileges committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss the issue of a scuffle between supporters of MLAs Jitendra Awhad and Gopichand Padalkar in the legislature building premises last month, sources said.

The supporters of NCP (SP) MLA Awhad and BJP's Padalkar came to blows in the legislature building lobby during the monsoon session on July 17, a day after the two legislators were involved in a heated exchange.

Two supporters -- one each of the two legislators -- were later arrested.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar had referred the case to the assembly privileges committee.

Its meeting will take place at 2 pm on Wednesday, according to sources. The Marine Drive police have submitted report of the case to the committee, which will decide the future course of action, the sources said. PTI MR GK