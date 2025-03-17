Assembly silver jubilee year celebrations: Prez Murmu to address Chhattisgarh MLAs on Mar 24

Raipur, Mar 17 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will address members of the Chhattisgarh assembly on March 24 as part of its silver jubilee year celebrations, officials said on Monday.

A resolution moved by state parliamentary affairs minister Kedar Kashyap was passed unanimously by the assembly during the day.

"The Hon'ble President will address the members of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly in the House on March 24. Therefore, Rule 271-B of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly should be relaxed and permission should be given to use the state assembly," the resolution said.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao told reporters the legislators are excited about the visit since President Murmu's guidance will inspire them. PTI TKP BNM