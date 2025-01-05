Assembly Speaker dismissed petition seeking disqualification of suspended Cong MLA: Party leader

Guwahati, Jan 5 (PTI) The Assam Congress on Sunday said the assembly Speaker has rejected its petition seeking disqualification of its suspended MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed from the House.

State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah termed the Speaker's decision as "politically incapable".

"We had petitioned the Speaker to disqualify Ahmed, but he has dismissed our application. This is a politically incapable decision by the Speaker and it will hurt the BJP more," Borah told reporters here.

He said Ahmed was suspended from the party for allegedly insulting the Assam Agitation and its martyrs.

"We will approach the high court and if needed, we will go to the Supreme Court. We have discussed with the leader of the opposition and will take a decision," Borah said.

Baghbor legislator Ahmed was suspended from the party in October 2021 for "repeatedly violating party discipline". He was also arrested prior to the suspension over 'provocative' remarks he had allegedly made against an eviction drive in Darrang district in September that year.

In September 2024, the Gauhati High Court issued notices to the Assam assembly Speaker and the Congress MLA, among others, over the non-disposal of a petition by the opposition party seeking the disqualification of its suspended legislator.

Earlier in May last year, the Congress wrote to Speaker Biswajit Daimary for the second time seeking the disqualification of the suspended MLA from the Assam Assembly, handing over a 167-page complaint to the authorities.

The Congress had written to Daimary seeking Ahmed's disqualification for the first time in April 2022 for alleged anti-party activities. PTI TR BDC