Assess damage caused by heavy rain, waterlogging: Haryana minister to officials

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Haryana Minister Ranbir Gangwa on Tuesday directed officials to assess the damage caused by the recent heavy rains and waterlogging in different parts of the state.

Gangwa, the Public Health Engineering and Public Works Minister, assured that losses would be compensated and instructed officers to carry out the assessment work on a priority basis.

The minister asked all concerned officers, including those from the revenue and disaster management, development, and panchayat departments, to also provide all possible help to the affected people.

The minister visited the Bhagana village in Hisar district to assess the waterlogging situation and also reviewed the drainage arrangements being implemented there.

The officials informed the minister that a report is being submitted to the government after assessing the damage to crops. So far, applications are being received from farmers through the e-Kshatipurti portal for damage reported in 81 villages, they said.

Torrential rains over the last few days have led to an increase in the water levels of some rivers, including the Yamuna, prompting Haryana authorities to open the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district on Monday.

The Hathnikund barrage discharged 3,29,313 cusec of water at 9 am on Monday.

The flow of water in the Yamuna at the Hathnikund barrage on Monday was the highest recorded so far this monsoon. On Tuesday morning, it received a discharge of 1.76 lakh cusecs from the barrage.

Officials said an alert had already been sounded and a strict vigil is being kept on villages falling in the catchment areas of the Yamuna in the district and some other districts, including Panipat, Palwal, Sonipat and Faridabad.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising water level of the Yamuna River, Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam on Tuesday visited several villages in Palwal and assured the residents there not to panic but to remain cautious, saying the government stands firmly with them.

Accompanied by the Palwal district administration team, the minister began his tour from Bagpur village and concluded it at Thanthri village. During the visit, he interacted with villagers and reviewed the situation.

He said water levels in the Yamuna may continue to rise, so people must take all necessary precautions.

The minister said Palwal has witnessed such heavy rainfall after almost 35 years.