Assess fire station requirements across Haryana based on population: CM Saini to officials

Chandigarh, Jul 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that in view increasing population, the need for fire stations should be assessed across the state so that the new ones can be built as per the requirement.

Saini was chairing a meeting here to review the progress of the "CM's announcements", an official statement said.

During the meeting, Saini said that it is the state government's primary responsibility to ensure the availability of essential services such as roads, electricity and water for residents in hilly regions like Morni.

He asserted that even if there is only one household in a remote area, the concerned departments must take appropriate action to provide basic amenities, ensuring that no resident faces any inconvenience.

During the meeting, Saini directed that a special campaign be launched to make the state free of stray cattle.

He instructed the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department to work in mission mode, in coordination with the Urban Local Bodies Department and the Gau Seva Commission, to ensure that all stray cattle are removed from roads and public places and safely relocated to 'gaushalas' within two months.

While reviewing the announcements of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, the chief minister directed that development works should be completed promptly and with high quality, ensuring that the benefits directly reach the public.

He further instructed that a survey be initiated to channel water from the Yamuna river in the Kalesar area to Panchkula and other regions.

This water can then be utilized for agriculture and other purposes, he said.

Reviewing the announcements of the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, Saini directed officials to regularly update the database of all subsidy-related schemes to ensure that farmers receive benefits in a transparent manner.

He also suggested that the department formulate a special plan for the development of high-quality seeds through agricultural scientists, enabling farmers to achieve better yields.

During the meeting, Saini reviewed all department-wise "CM's announcements" made since 2014 and directed the concerned officers to ensure the timely completion of all pending announcements, the statement said. PTI SUN KVK KVK